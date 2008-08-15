Japanese Scientist Off to Catch Yeti with Camera Array, Again

Yeti hunter Yoshiteru Takahashi and a crew of six experienced mountaineers are off to the Himalayas to try to get undeniable evidence of the existence of the fabled primitive humanoid. Again. This time they are going to install an array of state-of-the-art motion-sensitive cameras along a ridge at 14,000 feet high. Takahashi is convinced that the creature exists:

The yeti is not a bear or a monkey. It is definitely an unknown creature that walks on two legs.

The team will stay at the base camp for six weeks, hoping to catch a good picture of the furry guy. This is their third expedition after Yoshiteru became aware of the yeti during a climbing trip to the Dhaulagiri region in 1971, where other climbers said they clearly saw a 5-foot humanoid creature full of grey hair. I know the impression, I get it most nights after cocktails. [Pink Tentacle]