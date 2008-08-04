How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

James Bond's Sony Ericsson C902 Cybershot to go Public

Sometimes the strangest part of writing for Giz is decoding press releases: like this morning's Sony Ericsson one. Did they leave out an image of the upcoming special limited-edition C902 Cybershot James Bond phone to add to the mystery? Is it supposed to be kinda secret, à la Bond himself? Who knows: luckily T3 snagged a picture of the "titanium silver" phone. 007 himself uses it in the movie Quantum of Solace, and you can get your hands on one too. Hardware-wise the phone is unchanged from the 5-megapixel camera original, but will come with 007-themed content, including a "spy-style" game. Quite how this makes sure you're "ready for any challenge" I'm not sure. It's a mystery. As is price and release date. Blimey, Sony Ericsson's really good at this cloak-and-dagger stuff isn't it? [Sony Ericsson and T3]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bbc bbc-america doctor-who doctor-who-recap io9 jodie-whittaker sacha-dhawan tv-recap

Doctor Who Answers The Despair Of The Cybermen With Hope... Of The Cybermen?

Whenever the Cybermen arrive in Doctor Who, the emotionless metallic hordes bring with them only the dread tension of despair. They’re inevitable, relentless, unstoppable, ever building and ever marching. The first half of Doctor Who’s season finale brings this dread and wants to answer it with hope. But for once, it’s not just the Cybermen’s foes that are hoping.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles