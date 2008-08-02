Jack Nicholson Solves Oil Crisis 30 Years Ago, Drives Hydrogen Car in 1978

If you think hydrogen cars are the future, you are wrong. They are the past. You just have to look at this amazing video with Jack Nicholson showing his hydrogen Chevy, smashing the traditional car industry with his usual finesse, and extolling its virtues on network television, 30 years ago:

That was in 1978, and he's talking about creating hydrogen with solar power and not polluting. Screw Al Gore and get me Jack. This guy was telling it exactly how it is, but 30 years ago. Seriously, the people in America and the oil companies and the whole world can't handle the truth! [Treehugger]