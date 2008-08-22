How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iTunes Blocked in China Over Free Tibet Album?

Over 60 comments on one Apple forum thread relate to problems downloading music from iTunes in China, and now it's believed that China has blocked access to Apple's store altogether. Apparently there's some correlation with the restricted access and the release of a pro-Tibet album by The Art of Peace Foundation, "Songs for Tibet."

And while it may seems like a nasty stereotype to jump on the Chinese government for internet censorship, various IT analysts around China have agreed that the government has most likely cut the lines to the iTunes store. From PCMag:

The core URL "seems to be stopped on the China side" but worked when accessed from abroad, said Danny Levinson, CEO of a digital direct marketing company in Shanghai.

Thank goodness I'm in the USA where I have unfettered access to all the Monkees my iPod can hold. [PCMag]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
bbc bbc-america doctor-who doctor-who-recap io9 jodie-whittaker sacha-dhawan tv-recap

Doctor Who Answers The Despair Of The Cybermen With Hope... Of The Cybermen?

Whenever the Cybermen arrive in Doctor Who, the emotionless metallic hordes bring with them only the dread tension of despair. They’re inevitable, relentless, unstoppable, ever building and ever marching. The first half of Doctor Who’s season finale brings this dread and wants to answer it with hope. But for once, it’s not just the Cybermen’s foes that are hoping.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles