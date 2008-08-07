Is This the World's Greatest Gaming Rig?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We were jealous when our own Adam Frucci loaded up Gears of War on a 103-inch plasma. But the rig we're showing you today makes Frucci look homeless (which, little known fact, he actually happens to be). Installed in a government office and then misused for one hell of an evening of WoW and Bioshock , the unspecified PC system drives 27 67" HD monitors (40 feet wide and 15 feet high) that equate to a resolution of 12600 x 3150. Too bad it'll be misused from here on out by authorities, probably left off other than the case of an epidemic when, according to government mandate, they have to pull up a North American map covered in exponentially growing red dots. [Kotaku]

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

