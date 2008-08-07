Is This the World's Greatest Gaming Rig?

We were jealous when our own Adam Frucci loaded up Gears of War on a 103-inch plasma. But the rig we're showing you today makes Frucci look homeless (which, little known fact, he actually happens to be). Installed in a government office and then misused for one hell of an evening of WoW and Bioshock , the unspecified PC system drives 27 67" HD monitors (40 feet wide and 15 feet high) that equate to a resolution of 12600 x 3150. Too bad it'll be misused from here on out by authorities, probably left off other than the case of an epidemic when, according to government mandate, they have to pull up a North American map covered in exponentially growing red dots. [Kotaku]