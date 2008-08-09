Iron Man Blu-ray Packs a Stark-Worthy Arsenal of Bonus Features

The Blu-ray version of Iron Man has been available for preorder on Amazon for quite a while now, but no one knew exactly what they were buying (other than, you know, the movie itself). Now we know that the Ultimate Edition will be released September 30 and contain two discs packed with all sorts of good stuff, including the ability to check out Iron Man's full suit in crazy-explicit detail:

On the DVD and BD "Ultimate" versions of the film:

The sets offer the ultimate IRON MAN experience with extensive explorations of the origins of the character in a six-part featurette, as well as a seven-part in-depth look at the making of the film, a revealing documentary on the stellar visual effects, Robert Downey Jr.'s original screen test, deleted and extended scenes, a photo gallery of concept art and behind-the-scenes images on the set and more.

The Blu-ray edition will feature these extra goodies:

One of the most anticipated releases of the year, the IRON MAN Blu-ray presentation offers even more exclusive content for an incredible entertainment experience including a "Hall of Armor" that allows fans to enter the Stark database to zoom in on any of the three Iron Man suits — or Iron Monger. They can then activate the digital 3-D schematics to check out every weapon and the full high-definition renders let users fly around each suit to explore each of the armors in comprehensive detail. The "Iron Man IQ" is a user-friendly web application that lets users create and share new multiple choice quizzes based on clips from the film. Fans can also download other users' challenges via BD-Live.

Fully-controllable Iron Man porn, at last. Sign us up. It should be noted that there will also be a single-disc, standard DVD release as well, but not on Blu-ray. [Hollywood Newsroom]