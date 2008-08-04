iRiver Spinn Controller and UI Caught on VIdeo: Sleek, But Confusing

We've talked a few times about iRiver's Spinn PMP with its revolutionary controller, and now its UI has been captured on camera. Check out the radio-dial-like menu selection system, which looks pretty sleek and shiny. You dial through/click the menus with the feature wheel on the unit. Or by jabbing at the touchscreen. Hmm.... so the purpose of the big wheel is as an additional control that doesn't offer the flexibility of touchscreen controls? It's a little confusing: as is the UI itself, to my eyes at least. [IRiverfans via Engadget]