iPower Backup Battery for iPhone Has Built-in Speaker too

Brando's new extra-juice supply for the iPhone (both gens) sets itself apart from all the others by having a built-in speaker, making it its own speaker-dock. Though it's a clunkily large beast, this is because it's got a 2400mAh battery inside, which can give your iPhone three hours of life and speaker action—probably handy if you're into movie-watching on the device. It's got an extending grip arm to secure the phone inside, a power on-off switch and the 3G version has external volume control buttons. Available now for US$44. [Brando]