iPosture Will De-Quasimodo Your Sorry Self

It's probably too late to remedy our self-induced scoliosis, but the iPosture looks promising all the same. It's a 1-inch button that can attach to a variety of garments (like a bra strap or even a necklace) and vibrates when your posture succumbs to the heavy weight of gravity/your underwhelming life. Then you pull back your shoulders and straighten your back until you start to slouch and the cycle repeats. Not a bad idea, but we'd need a painful electroshock component to ever take the thing that seriously enough. [iPosture via Ubergizmo]