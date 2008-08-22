iPhone's Myst Remake Is Coming, Made By Three Dudes

The iPhone's button-free input scheme isn't so great for fast-action shooters or action-adventure or any type of game with the phrase "action" in it, but it is great for RPGs and point-and-clicks. What better point-and-click to port over to the iPhone than Myst, which is one of the ones that came out during the height of P&C games' popularity, and is also sorta the most famous. Its developer Cyan lets slip in its forums that only three of their developers are working on it, and the project funded by outside resources. This will definitely kill a few hours in line at the soup kitchen. [Myst Online via Wired via Kotaku]