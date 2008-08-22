The iPhone's button-free input scheme isn't so great for fast-action shooters or action-adventure or any type of game with the phrase "action" in it, but it is great for RPGs and point-and-clicks. What better point-and-click to port over to the iPhone than Myst, which is one of the ones that came out during the height of P&C games' popularity, and is also sorta the most famous. Its developer Cyan lets slip in its forums that only three of their developers are working on it, and the project funded by outside resources. This will definitely kill a few hours in line at the soup kitchen. [Myst Online via Wired via Kotaku]
iPhone's Myst Remake Is Coming, Made By Three Dudes
Trending Stories Right Now
Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review
Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
Doctor Who Answers The Despair Of The Cybermen With Hope... Of The Cybermen?
Whenever the Cybermen arrive in Doctor Who, the emotionless metallic hordes bring with them only the dread tension of despair. They’re inevitable, relentless, unstoppable, ever building and ever marching. The first half of Doctor Who’s season finale brings this dread and wants to answer it with hope. But for once, it’s not just the Cybermen’s foes that are hoping.