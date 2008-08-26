iPhone to Cost US$990 in Russia: Yakov Smirnoff Has New Material

If you thought this post was going to contain a "in Soviet Russia" joke—think again. Besides, spending a whopping US$990 on an iPhone is hardly a laughing matter. Actually, the price is a bargain compared to the 600,000 or so iPhones that have hit the market through unauthorised sales—but it is still well out of the budget of your average Russian citizen.

Nonetheless, Apple believes that it can sell 3.5 million phones in the country within two years. That seems like a lofty goal, but let's not forget that Moscow is one of the most expensive cities in the world. There could very well be enough wealthy citizens out there willing to drop nearly US$1000 on a phone that has quickly become a must-have status symbol. [Washington Post]