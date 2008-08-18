iPhone Jailbreak Now QuickPwned: No Need for iTunes-Based Restore

News is just out of a new way to jailbreak your iPhone, and this time the tool is specifically designed to work "quickly and easily, without requiring a full restore." Quickpwn has been released as a beta, intended to complement the main PwnageTool. It works with iPhones and iPod's running 2.0.1 firmware, and operates very quickly without needing iTunes to rebuild/restore your device afterwards. This beta version is basically feature-complete, but lacks a "funky UI" (they're adding that soon) and is currently windows only (other OS's are "coming soon"). It's available here. Keep your eyes open for a complete version (though remember that even though it's development software, it's apparently "impossible for this to permanently damage your device"). [iPhone-Dev.org]