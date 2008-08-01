iPhone Hip Holster Recharges Your Battery While Repelling the Ladies

Sheathing something as slick and pocketable as the iPhone in a holster feels wrong to me for many reasons, but this particular holster adds the handy ability to charge your drained batteries with its own rechargeable Li-ion battery back. It's good for one full charge before it needs to be recharged itself. Handy, and at US$25 the price is right, but this thing is huge. Product page says this only works with first-gen iPhones and iPod touch—but I don't see any reason why you couldn't squeeze a 3G in. [Product Page via BBG]