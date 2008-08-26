iPhone Game Pads Are Coming To Enhance Gameplay Tenfold

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

TouchArcade has found evidence of two upcoming iPhone control pads that add, at the very least, an SNES amount of buttons to the iPhone. iControl pad is the first, and has four face buttons, a D pad, Start/Select and an LED to show when it's in use. It may be ugly now, but it's just a prototype.

Another game pad design (below) was received anonymously and looks like a patent application. It has an analogue stick instead of a D pad, and places the Start/Select buttons over on the left. Both seem incredibly useful for games that require precise control—something the tilt sensor is not good for. The upside is that these control pads can serve as a slightly large protective case as well. I, for one, can't wait to actually play NES and SNES games the way they were supposed to be played. [Touch Arcade - Thanks Arn!]

