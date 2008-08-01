iPhone Developers Get Push Notification API

Apple's just seeded the push notification API to developers through the second beta release of the iPhone 2.1 firmware. What this means to you is that developers can now tailor their apps to receive notifications in the background while it's not running, something supremely useful for apps like AIM, and to a lesser extent, Twitter and other social networking apps. The target date back at WWDC for when you'd get your hands on the background notification was September, which seems right seeing as developers need a month or so to integrate it and then get their apps approved. Now *bling* you can *bling* always *bling* know when someone *bling* is trying to *bling* get ahold of you. *bling* [Apple Insider]