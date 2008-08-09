iPhone App Blacklist Isn't For Remotely Disabling Apps

An "informed source" at Apple has told Daring Fireball's John Gruber that the mysterious iPhone app blacklist striking fear in the hearts of iPhone-toting privacy nerds everywhere actually isn't for remotely disabling apps. Nope, it's actually a CoreLocation blacklist—in other words, a list of apps not allowed to access CoreLocation (which would be why it was buried there). So actually, it's protecting your privacy by keeping naughty apps from knowing where you are. Or something like that. [Daring Fireball]