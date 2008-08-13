iPhone 3G's Sluggish 3G Could Be Caused By Lousy Chipset

GigaOm quotes Richard Windsor, an analyst with Nomura Securities, in saying that the sluggish 3G performance of the iPhone 3G seen globally (not just with AT&T) could be a result of a lousy chipset. He says, "we believe that these issues are typical of an immature chipset and radio protocol stack where we are almost certain Infineon is the 3G supplier." Is this true?

AT&T has stated that problems are not on their end in the US, and European countries also stated that they've seen slowness with the iPhone on their network where every other phone was fine. Forums everywhere have been complaining about lousy reception compared to other phones in their network—even in Japan—which secures that it's a hardware issue. Our guess is that Apple will somewhere down the line either run an update to the protocol stack via an upgrade, or quietly swap out the chipset for a more mature one that may or may not be made by Infineon. [GigaOm]