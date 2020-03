If there's a gadget that can use a new coat of paint, Colorware is almost always on the scene first (with pretty good results). But if there's ever been a gadget just begging for colour, it's the iPhone 3G and its glossy, plastic back. For US$150, Colorware will give you that burst of backside colour you've always wanted, and for US$20 more, you can customise the button and frame. As for the matte around the screen, that can come in any colour, too, as long as it's black. [colorware]