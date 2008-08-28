iPhone 3G Modded with Macro

The iPhone 3G's camera works alright until you want to grab a shot of something within a foot or so (like a butterfly, or unpopped pimple). And to address this dilemma, one modder softened the glue holding in his iPhone's camera and rotated the lens to macrofy the focus. He was able to take several shots within 12cm, but the most impressive is this picture taken just 6mm away from its subject. For a phone especially, that's some impressive macro. If only it didn't require such delicate surgery to implement—ahem—Apple—ahem. [flickr via TUAW]