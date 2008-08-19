The iPhone 2.0.2 update is here and is supposed to fix a bunch of bugs that users have been seeing since iPhone 2.0 hit. Like Boy Genius said before, it's going to be targeting iPhone 3G users, but the changelog of "bug fixes" is vague enough to imply that everyone will see some benefit. Grab it now from iTunes.
iPhone 2.0.2 Update Is Here, Fixes Bugs In iPhone 3G
