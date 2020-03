Combine this little gizmo with a wireless USB hub and you could almost have your PC in a separate room to you: it's a wireless VGA cable. The USB to VGA kit consists of a transmitter dongle and a receiver with a VGA-socket. It's probably aimed more at swanky PC-projector setups, since it can cope with video of up to 720p quality over a range of 10 metres, and sadly is only compatible with Windows XP and Vista machines. Due in September for around US$230. [TFTS]