Invisible Shield isn't anything new - it's been available in the US for years. What is new is that these military-grade clear casings for your gadgets are now available down under.

Prices start at $19.95, and there's literally thousands of designs for different gadgets, with everything from phones and PDAs to laptops included.

The local website doesn't seem to be up and running yet, but when it is you should be able to order directly from them online.

[Invisible Shield]