How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Internet Filter Says F^&k Off Whakatane

Whakatane in NZ2.jpg

Here's a perfect example of why Internet filters just don't work. Our New Zealand cousins across the ditch living in a place called Whakatane were given a rude shock when they discovered - thanks to an interested tourist - that their town's name was being blocked by an American internet filter.

The reason? In Maori, 'Wh' is pronounced like an 'F'. So that you understand the problem, say it out loud: Fakatane. Say it again: Fakatane. Do you see the problem? It sounds like 'Fuck-a-tarny'.

So because of some phonetics, an internet filter blocked an entire New Zealand town. Sure, it has now been sorted out, but this is still a great example (and yes, we're talking to you, Conroy) of why internet filters just don't work - 9 times out of 10, they filter out perfectly acceptable stuff.

[via News.com.au]

Trending Stories Right Now

chernobyl hbo io9 neil-druckmann sony the-last-of-us

The Last Of Us Is Heading To HBO, Courtesy Of The Mind Behind Chernobyl

Sony might be struggling to get one Naughty Dog video game adaptation off the ground already with Uncharted, but another is already ago on TV. And it has some very interesting names behind it.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles