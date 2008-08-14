Intel Stumps Up With USB 3.0 Specs, Makes Them Royalty-Free

As we reported they would last year, Intel has published a draft specification for the next-gen connection system, USB 3.0. The v0.9 eXtensible Host Controller Interface specs are designed to allow hardware developers to steal a march on developing next-gen interfacing gizmos ahead of the final certification of the standard by the USB Promoters Group. The v0.9 specs are also royalty free, since Intel hopes this will speed-up uptake of the new system. Looks like super-speed USB is well on its way. [Reghardware]