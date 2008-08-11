How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Intel Nahalem Chip Moniker Begets 'Core i7' Branding

Those upcoming crazy fast Intel Nahalem chips we've profiled a bunch of times this year got an official name today, and in typical Intel fashion the subdued moniker does little to betray the speedy goodness housed within. The chip set will be called Core i7 in its first generation of products, and is also the first of Intel's processors to sport all four cores on a single piece of silicon. A black label version called the Extreme Edition will arrive alongside the standard i7, and will be geared more toward the high end market. [CNET]

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

