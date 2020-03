As part of The New Xbox "can we please get a shorter name yet" Experience, players will be able to install any Xbox 360 game in its entirety to the console's hard drive—decreasing load times dramatically. Here's the first clip of that process. You'll notice that yes, it's easy to do, yes, it takes a long time to install and yes, you need the game disc to load the game. So it's pretty much just as we expected, which is actually pretty good. [Kotaku]