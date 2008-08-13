Inkjet-Like Smart Waterfall Makes Animated Falling Water Show

The recent waterfall installations in New York will seem just like so much plain old falling water, once you've seen this video of a computer-controlled waterfall "printing out" amazing patterns and pictures. It's in Canal City Hakata, which is a shopping and entertainment complex in Fukuoka, Japan, and seems to work using similar principles to an inkjet printer. Basically a computer is controlling hundreds of nozzles to precisely deliver water drops so that they fall forming a pattern... and that's anything from words to pictures. My faves are the eye-dazzling geometric patterns—they suffer less from the distortion caused by free-falling. Mesmerising stuff. [Hacknmod]