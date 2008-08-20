Info on Intel's Dual-Core Atom 330 Processor Hits Internets

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Last we'd heard about dual-core version of Intel's tiny Atom processor it was delayed through supply problems... but now info on Intel's Atom 330 dual-core has arrived. It's a desktop chip, with a 533MHz frontside bus and based on the 45nm process, though there's no info on its clock speeds yet. It'll be compatible with Intel's upcoming D945GCLF2 mini-ITX motherboard, a 945GX chipset/GMA 950 graphics chip board due in September, which is presumably when the 330 hits the streets too. As yet there's no news on a mobile version, bearing the letter N in its numeric title. [Reghardware]

