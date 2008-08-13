Indiana Jones 4 Blu-Ray Details Released With Cool Extras, Movie Still Poop

The Blu-ray edition of the biggest letdown in movie history, also known as Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Whatever Crystal Something will be released on October 14, just in time not to buy it for this holiday season. The two-disc Blu-ray comes in the obligatory 1080p and comes loaded with extras that don't make the movie any less crappy:

The Special Edition Blu-ray is presented in 1080p High Definition with THX Certified English 5.1 Dolby True HD, French 5.1 Dolby Digital and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital and English, English SDH, French, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles. The two-disc set includes the following special features:

Blu-ray Disc 1:

Indiana Jones Timelines— Explore the movie through interactive timelines that include video featurettes, in-depth information and unique imagery. Your adventure begins with one of these three timelines:

Story Timeline: Showcases the key events of the "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" storyline.

Production Timeline: A Making-of chronology for "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".

Historical Timeline: Dives into the real-world historical influences that are referenced in the film.

The Return of a Legend—The evolution of the new film and a tribute to the legendary hero and his creators. (HD)

Pre-Production—Follows Steven Spielberg as he creates animatic sequences, Shia LaBeouf as he learns to swordfight and captures the reunion of filmmakers and cast on the soundstage. (HD)

Disc 2:

Production Diary: Making Kingdom of the Crystal Skull—Join filmmakers, cast and crew for a complete look at the making of the film.

Shooting Begins: New Mexico (HD)

Back To School: New Haven, Connecticut (HD)

Welcome to the Jungle: Hilo, Hawaii (HD)

On-Set Action (HD)

Exploring Akator (HD)

Wrapping Up! (HD)

Warrior Makeup (HD)

The Crystal Skulls (HD)

Iconic Props (HD)

The Effects of Indy (HD)

Adventures in Post Production (HD)

Closing: Team Indy (HD)

Galleries

The Art Department

The Adventure Begins

Cemetery and Jungle

Akator

Stan Winston Studio

Corpses, Skeletons & Mummies

Aliens & Crystal Skulls

Production Photographs

Portraits

Behind-the-Scenes Photographs