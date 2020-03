When the Feds are at the door and it's time to rip and run, what better way for the style- and safety-conscious hacker to make a protected getaway than with this all-leather handmade iMac Transport Bag (or apfeltaschen, as Reinda says) Then again, if you're that hardcore, why are you using an iMac? Guess this is for the regular folks who need to move their all-in-one, all the time. It's €90 ($150) for the 20" and €96 ($160) for the 24." [Product Page via Cool Hunting]