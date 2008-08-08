Ikea To Sell Flatpack Solar Panels Soon?

That's what the Cleantech Group is reporting, based on details of a recent €50 million investment into Ikea's GreenTech fund, used to finance research into consumer solar panels, green building materials, alternative light sources, etc. In the same way that Wal-Mart can basically fart one night and wake up the next morning having changed the face of massive globalised retail, Ikea moving to sell presumably affordable solar gear for everyday users could be a big push to the industry. There's a reason why your Ikea is usually next to a shipping port—these Swedes move serious weight. But the question is, what will they be called? SØLECKK? SUNGLYÄSS? Hit the name generator and let's figure this one out. [Cleantech via CNET]