iHome iH41 Rotating iPod Alarm Clock Released, Gets US$80 Price Tag

Back in May we alerted you to the unusual iHome iH41 iPod dock alarm clock, which can swivel around its own corner to let you display a docked iPod touch as widescreen or portrait. Well, it's now available to purchase, with a US$80 price tag. It's got Expanded Bass and Reson8 technology to give its sounds a little clarity and oomph, and has a remote that controls the iPod and clock functions. It still looks as if it's compatible only with touches and iPods, so if you're an iPhone owner maybe it's not the one for you. [Business Wire]