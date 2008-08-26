iHologram 3D iPhone App Was Just For Show, Not Peek into Alternate World

The amazingly convincing 3D anamorphosis app iHologram we showed on Friday turns out to be just a technology demonstrator rendering rather than a real app. Its developer, David O'Reilly, apparently wasn't trying to pull the wool over anyone's eyes with the cool clip of the strolling cat, but just demonstrate how the 3D effect could be made to work. He's up for collaboration "with a developer or studio who wants to make it happen," for real, though. It might not be too long before someone takes this great idea and programs it, I suspect. [Davidoreilly.com]