IceTV iPhone App Lets you Remotely Program Your PVR

If your PVR has the IceTV program guide and you own an iPhone, hit the App Store to get your hands on the IceTV iPhone app.

It's a free download that will give IceTV subscribers access to their seven day EPG, with the ability to remotely program your recorder.

You'll also get the usual IceTV services, like recommendations and personalised TV guides, except tailored for the iPhone viewing screen.

If you don't have an IceTV subscription, you still get access to a single day's program guide for free-to-air channels across Australia. That's not a bad way of checking out what's on TV as you head home from another gruelling day.

[IceTV via MacTalk]