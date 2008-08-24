iBasket Laundry Concept is Clothes Hamper, Washer For The Lazy

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Like most New Yorkers, my building has no laundry facilities of its own and, in order to get clean clothes, I have to summon the willpower to drag my brimming bag three blocks. Oh, if only I had this automated washing machine basket instead. Designed by Guopeng Liang and one of the finalists in Electrolux's Design Lab '08 contest, the iBasket is a space saving clothes hamper and washing machine in one.

The device sports an all clear body and is programmed to begin the wash cycle once your clothes pile up to a certain weight. After giving your unmentionables a good rinse down, it sends a message to your PC or mobile phone via its integrated wi-fi. Other than the annoyingly unimaginative name (trust me, iAm as iSick of iThis and iThat as you guys are), this gadget idea seems pretty golden. [Born Rich]

