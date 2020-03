Giz reader Julien has created a version of the iPhone I Am Rich application, but he has completely missed the point by making it donationware. Julien, the objective of this app is making you richer by making stupid rich morons poorer in the process.

I Am Rich app ported to WM devices I made this one. Nobody can delete this application now. WM users could be richer than iPhone users :) Just a joke app. I promise there is no virus.

Thank you, Julien, but that said, use at your own risk. [Clie]