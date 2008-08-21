How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Huge Labour Day HDTV Price Drop Coming Up

Just in time for NFL, the World Series and all those delightful new network sitcom premieres, Gary over at HD Guru has caught wind of an across-the-board price drop that will lower prices of 2008 panels by a couple hundred dollars. Tons of Samsung's series 5, 6 and 7 sets will see a drop of US$100-US$200, with Sony, Mitsubishi and Panasonic expected to follow suit by Labour day, so it's probably a good idea to hold your horses on that new set until the prices start to fall, Wal-Mart style. Head over to HD Guru for Samsung's full discounted model list.

AU: Not sure if this will carry across to AU, but might be worth holding off just in case, right?

[HD Guru]

Trending Stories Right Now

chernobyl hbo io9 neil-druckmann sony the-last-of-us

The Last Of Us Is Heading To HBO, Courtesy Of The Mind Behind Chernobyl

Sony might be struggling to get one Naughty Dog video game adaptation off the ground already with Uncharted, but another is already ago on TV. And it has some very interesting names behind it.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles