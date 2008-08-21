Huge Labour Day HDTV Price Drop Coming Up

Just in time for NFL, the World Series and all those delightful new network sitcom premieres, Gary over at HD Guru has caught wind of an across-the-board price drop that will lower prices of 2008 panels by a couple hundred dollars. Tons of Samsung's series 5, 6 and 7 sets will see a drop of US$100-US$200, with Sony, Mitsubishi and Panasonic expected to follow suit by Labour day, so it's probably a good idea to hold your horses on that new set until the prices start to fall, Wal-Mart style. Head over to HD Guru for Samsung's full discounted model list.

AU: Not sure if this will carry across to AU, but might be worth holding off just in case, right?

