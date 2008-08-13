Huge California Porn Tax Proposal Goes Limp

Digital dowloads taxes might be breathing hot and steamy down our necks, but we apparently dodged at least one taxation bullet today: A Ron Jeremy-sized 25 percent tax on adult entertainment in California that would've extended to streamed and downloaded internet porn (you know, if you actually paid for it).

Assemblyman Charles Calderon argued that people who make or watch it should pays for its "harms." Happily, his proposal just died in committee. It does raise an interesting question though, since it could obviously only tax actual transactions: How many of you DO pay for porn? [The Blowfish Blog via Valleywag]