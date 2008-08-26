HTC's S740 is a Bit Touch Pro, a Bit Touch Diamond, With Windows

HTC's certainly hitting the market with many a new phone at the mo, and here's yet another: the S740. It's a slider like the Touch Pro, with similar styling to both the Pro and the Diamond, a slide-out QWERTY keyboard and US 3G aboard. It's also just 16.3mm thick, so it's skinnier than the Pro and almost exactly the same depth as the upcoming Dream. It'll run Windows Mobile Standard 6.1, apparently, on a 2.4-inch QVGA screen. There's quad-band support, a 3.2-megapixel cam. Full specs below.

• 116.3 x 43.4 x 16.3 mm

• GSM/GPRS/EDGE: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

• WCDMA/HSDPA: 900/2100 MHz (we'd guess there is a 850/1900MHz UMTS/HSDPA version in the works, supports HSDPA 3.6Mbps and HSDPA 7.2Mbps)

• 2.4-inch QVGA screen

• 3.2 megapixel camera

• Qualcomm® MSM7225, 528 MHz

• 256MB flash ROM, 256MB RAM

• microSD slot

• 140g

• 1000mAh battery

• Wi-Fi b,g

• aGPS

• Bluetooth 2.0

• FM radio

