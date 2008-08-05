HTC's Android Phones Still On Track For Q4 2008

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

HTC's CFO reiterated that their Android phones—previously slated to be released Q4 of this year—will be released Q4 of this year. Android handsets are still planning to be shipped to "ODM clients" in the fourth quarter, meaning that you might not actually see them until late, late 2008 or early 2009. Why? Because those ODM clients, like T-Mobile or various other companies who are using HTC to design the base phone but customise it even more, need time to work their own add-ons in. So yes, on time might not mean on time for you to play with unless HTC releases an Android phone with the HTC branding, without going through secondary companies. [Digitimes via Slashphone]

