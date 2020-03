That Windows Mobile 6.1 update we showed you last week when it was supposed to be out is now officially out (according to HTC). Grab it now. [HTC]

New features:

Windows Mobile 6.1

HTC Home Screen

Video Share Calling

Threaded SMS

MS Voice Command

OneNote Mobile

Remote Desktop Monitor

Enroll Domain

Managed Programs

PTT Button now available

for reassignment under

Start>Settings>Buttons.