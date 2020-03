Yesterday, an analyst said that according to his sources, HTC is not having a jolly good time developing their Android headset, and it's probably going to be delayed 'til 2009. "Not so!" says HTC. They say that his facts do "not match the facts" and you will damn well see their Android phone by the end of 2008, which'll make them first to market with one. Glad that's cleared up! If you believe HTC, anyway (and we really want to). [Unwired via Electronista]