HTC Dream Presales Beginning September 17th on T-Mobile?

TmoNews claims to have scooped some succulent intel on the HTC Dream launch. While former hearsay had the Android-based smartphone delayed until 2009, current rumour has it that T-Mobile customers will be able to pre-order the phone on September 17th for a lot less than its (also rumoured) US$400 price.

These customers will score the phone for US$150 (with contract, we're sure) whereas new customers will be able to purchase the handset sometime in October for the same amount. TmoNews also claims that all customers will be required to have Gmail accounts to use the phone.

In addition, the name "G1" has been floating around quite a bit. Whether or not that's an internal nickname for the Dream or its public title is not yet certain. [TmoNews]