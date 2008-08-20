HTC Diamond's Hidden Multitouch Revealed

If you're reading the back of the HTC Diamond's box, it doesn't show some little child laughing with glee as he pinches in and out of webpages or draws with two fingers at once, in fact, it doesn't even list multitouch as a feature at all. But just because you can't see something doesn't mean it isn't there. When using the program NavDbgTool, HTC's secret weapon is uncovered—the entire front case supports tandem touching:

It's not necessarily the easiest feature to market, but hopefully future firmware updates will take advantage of the newly revealed tech. [mobiletopsoft]