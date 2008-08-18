HP EliteBook 2730p Tablet Is Ruggedised and Means Business

HP's EliteBook 2730p is the tablet of the new business lineup, and it's actually ruggedised as well, meeting the MIL-STD 810F spec for dust, altitude and high temperature. Specs and features are mostly the same as the other EliteBooks too (Intel Core 2 Duo ULV, SSD option, HP business and security stuff like the biz card reader, encryption and DriveGuard). Except you know, it's a tablet, with options for a standard LED-backlit screen or Outdoor View and a jog dial.

Operating system Preinstalled:

Genuine Windows Vista® Business

Genuine Windows Vista® Business with

downgrade to Windows® XP Tablet Edition custom installed

FreeDOS

Supported:

Genuine Windows Vista Enterprise

Certified:

SuSe Linux Enterprise Desktop 10

Processor Intel® CoreTM 2 Duo Ultra Low Voltage or Low Voltage2

Chipset Mobile Intel® GS45 Express Chipset ICH9M-Enhanced (supports Intel® Centrino® 2 with vPro™ technology)11

Memory DDR2 SDRAM, 800 MHz, two slots supporting dual channel memory,15 1024/2048/4096 MB SODIMMs, up to 8192 MB total (systems with ULV processors run at a maximum of 667 MHz with 800 MHz memory modules)

Internal storage 80/120 GB 5400 rpm 1.8-inch SATA hard drive (with HP 3D DriveGuard); 80 GB Solid State Drive

Removable media Optional fixed 7-mm DVD+/—RW SuperMulti DL Drive available for HP 2700 Ultra-Slim Expansion Base

Display 12.1-inch diagonal Illumi-Lite WXGA with Digitizer (1280 × 800), 12.1-inch diagonal Illumi-Lite WXGA with Digitizer and Outdoor View (1280 × 800)

Graphics Mobile Intel GMA X4500 HD, up to 384 MB of shared system memory

Audio High Definition Audio, integrated speaker, stereo headphone/line out, stereo microphone in, integrated dual-microphone array

Wireless support Optional HP un2400 EV-DO/HSPA Mobile Broadband Module (requires mobile network operator service); Intel 802.11a/b/g/draft-n, Broadcom 802.11 a/b/g/draft-n; Bluetooth™ 2.0, HP Wireless Assistant

Communications Intel Gigabit Network Connection9 (10/100/1000 NIC), 56K v.92 modem

Expansion slots 1 ExpressCard/54 slot, Secure Digital slot

Ports and connectors 2 USB 2.0 ports, VGA, stereo microphone in, stereo headphone/line out, 1394a, power connector, RJ-11/modem, RJ-45/ethernet, docking connector for HP 2700 Ultra-Slim Expansion Base

Input devices Full-sized keyboard, enhanced dual pointing devices (touchpad and pointstick) with scroll zone, digital eraser pen, Jog dial, optional 2 MP Webcam12 with Business Card Reader Software

Manageability Intel® Centrino® 2 with vPro technology capable,11 HP Recovery Manager (Windows Vista only), HP Client Manager Software, HP Client Configuration Management Agent Security Standard: HP ProtectTools, TPM Embedded Security Chip 1.2, Enhanced Pre-Boot Security, HP Spare Key, HP Disk Sanitizer, Enhanced Drive Lock, HP Fingerprint Sensor, Drive Encryption for HP ProtectTools, Credential Manager for HP ProtectTools, File Sanitizer for HP ProtectTools

Optional: Smart Card Reader,12 Kensington lock, HP Privacy Filter, McAfee Security Solution16

Dimensions (h × w × d) 1.11 in (at front) x 11.24 in x 8.35 in / 28.2 mm (at front) x 290.0 mm x 212.0 mm

Weight Starting at: 3.74 lb / 1.70 kg (weight will vary by configuration)

Power 6-cell (44 WHr), optional HP 2700 Ultra-Slim Battery,12 65W HP Smart AC Adaptor, HP Fast Charge10

Expansion solutions11 HP 2700 Ultra-Slim Expansion Base, HP External MultiBay II

Warranty Limited 3-year,1-year and 90-day warranty options available depending on country, 1-year limited warranty on primary battery.