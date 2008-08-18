HP EliteBook 2730p Tablet Is Ruggedised and Means Business

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

HP's EliteBook 2730p is the tablet of the new business lineup, and it's actually ruggedised as well, meeting the MIL-STD 810F spec for dust, altitude and high temperature. Specs and features are mostly the same as the other EliteBooks too (Intel Core 2 Duo ULV, SSD option, HP business and security stuff like the biz card reader, encryption and DriveGuard). Except you know, it's a tablet, with options for a standard LED-backlit screen or Outdoor View and a jog dial.

Operating system Preinstalled:
Genuine Windows Vista® Business
Genuine Windows Vista® Business with
downgrade to Windows® XP Tablet Edition custom installed
FreeDOS
Supported:
Genuine Windows Vista Enterprise
Certified:
SuSe Linux Enterprise Desktop 10

Processor Intel® CoreTM 2 Duo Ultra Low Voltage or Low Voltage2

Chipset Mobile Intel® GS45 Express Chipset ICH9M-Enhanced (supports Intel® Centrino® 2 with vPro™ technology)11

Memory DDR2 SDRAM, 800 MHz, two slots supporting dual channel memory,15 1024/2048/4096 MB SODIMMs, up to 8192 MB total (systems with ULV processors run at a maximum of 667 MHz with 800 MHz memory modules)

Internal storage 80/120 GB 5400 rpm 1.8-inch SATA hard drive (with HP 3D DriveGuard); 80 GB Solid State Drive

Removable media Optional fixed 7-mm DVD+/—RW SuperMulti DL Drive available for HP 2700 Ultra-Slim Expansion Base

Display 12.1-inch diagonal Illumi-Lite WXGA with Digitizer (1280 × 800), 12.1-inch diagonal Illumi-Lite WXGA with Digitizer and Outdoor View (1280 × 800)

Graphics Mobile Intel GMA X4500 HD, up to 384 MB of shared system memory

Audio High Definition Audio, integrated speaker, stereo headphone/line out, stereo microphone in, integrated dual-microphone array

Wireless support Optional HP un2400 EV-DO/HSPA Mobile Broadband Module (requires mobile network operator service); Intel 802.11a/b/g/draft-n, Broadcom 802.11 a/b/g/draft-n; Bluetooth™ 2.0, HP Wireless Assistant

Communications Intel Gigabit Network Connection9 (10/100/1000 NIC), 56K v.92 modem

Expansion slots 1 ExpressCard/54 slot, Secure Digital slot

Ports and connectors 2 USB 2.0 ports, VGA, stereo microphone in, stereo headphone/line out, 1394a, power connector, RJ-11/modem, RJ-45/ethernet, docking connector for HP 2700 Ultra-Slim Expansion Base

Input devices Full-sized keyboard, enhanced dual pointing devices (touchpad and pointstick) with scroll zone, digital eraser pen, Jog dial, optional 2 MP Webcam12 with Business Card Reader Software

Manageability Intel® Centrino® 2 with vPro technology capable,11 HP Recovery Manager (Windows Vista only), HP Client Manager Software, HP Client Configuration Management Agent Security Standard: HP ProtectTools, TPM Embedded Security Chip 1.2, Enhanced Pre-Boot Security, HP Spare Key, HP Disk Sanitizer, Enhanced Drive Lock, HP Fingerprint Sensor, Drive Encryption for HP ProtectTools, Credential Manager for HP ProtectTools, File Sanitizer for HP ProtectTools

Optional: Smart Card Reader,12 Kensington lock, HP Privacy Filter, McAfee Security Solution16

Dimensions (h × w × d) 1.11 in (at front) x 11.24 in x 8.35 in / 28.2 mm (at front) x 290.0 mm x 212.0 mm

Weight Starting at: 3.74 lb / 1.70 kg (weight will vary by configuration)

Power 6-cell (44 WHr), optional HP 2700 Ultra-Slim Battery,12 65W HP Smart AC Adaptor, HP Fast Charge10

Expansion solutions11 HP 2700 Ultra-Slim Expansion Base, HP External MultiBay II

Warranty Limited 3-year,1-year and 90-day warranty options available depending on country, 1-year limited warranty on primary battery.

