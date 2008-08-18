HP EliteBook 2530p: 12 Inches of Mil-Spec Business Badassery

HP is smartly following up the rugged EliteBook biz laptop we doted on a couple months ago with an even more portable version: 12 inches, just over 1.3kg, still Mil-Spec 810F against dust and hot zones. It uses Intel's latest Core 2 Duo ULV (same as X301 and probably MacBook Air refresh), and it's well, loaded. One of our favourite things about it is that it's got more storage options than any other notebook that size.

Here's your list of drive options: 80/120GB 1.8-inch SATA drive plus optical drive, dual 1.8-inch SATA, 120GB 2.5-inch 5400RPM, 160GB 2.5-inch 7200RPM with DriveGuard or 80GB SSD. So yeah, it's pretty flexible.

It also has all of the usual HP business stuff like a biz card reader, lots of security and encryption tools, and the trackpoint nipple if you don't like trackpads. Display is LED-backlit and you have a few different battery options. And hey, besides being touch, we're always sort of a sucker for brushed metal.

With a starting weight of just 3.19 lb /1.45 kg, the HP EliteBook 2530p Notebook PC meets the military standard MIL-STD 810F for tests including dust and high temperature17 and keeps you going without weighing you down. Keeps the ultra mobile—ultra-productive Strengthen security measures and remotely monitor, diagnose, and repair PCs over the network with Intel® Centrino® 2 with vPro™ technology.11 The HP EliteBook 2530p also gives you flexible solutions that work best for you: 1.8-inch or 2.5-inch hard drive, and Intel® Core™ 2 Duo Ultra Low Voltage2

(ULV) or Low Voltage (LV) processor. With two memory slots, you can increase your system's performance, enabling a quicker boot-up and the ability to run multiple programs simultaneously. Empower your business

Benefit from the mercury-free, 12.1-inch diagonal widescreen HP Illumi-Lite LED display which is lighter and more energy-efficient than standard CCFL display technology. The HP EliteBook 2530p also offers three flexible battery solutions for

lightest weight configurations or all-day computing. Whether you're across the street or across the country, integrated HP Mobile Broadband, Gobi technology, 4 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ WLAN5 and Bluetooth® help you stay connected in more places. You also get the flexibility to add HP Mobile Broadband at a later date. Built to last. Enhanced reliability features such as HP DuraCase, HP DuraKeys, HP DuraFinish, and HP 3D DriveGuard give you a durable device so your notebook can go the distance. Built to simplify. Boost your productivity while maximizing ease of use. The 2 MP Webcam with Business Card Reader software means you will never forget a name, e-mail or phone number. The webcam is also perfect for video, web conferencing, and VoIP. Built to protect. HP ProtectTools provides an array of multi-layered, customizable security solutions help defend your network, your applications, and your data. Operating system Preinstalled:

Genuine Windows Vista® Business

Genuine Windows Vista Home Basic

Genuine Windows Vista® Business with downgrade to Windows® XP Professional custom installed

FreeDOS Supported:

Genuine Windows Vista Enterprise

Certified:

SuSe Linux Enterprise Desktop 10 Processor Intel® CoreTM 2 Duo Ultra Low Voltage2 or Low Voltage

Chipset Mobile Intel® GS45 Express Chipset ICH9M-Enhanced (supports Intel® Centrino® 2 with vPro™ technology)11 Memory DDR2 SDRAM, 800 MHz, two slots supporting dual channel memory,15 1024/2048/4096 MB SODIMMs, up to 8192 MB total Internal storage7 80/120 GB 5400 rpm1.8-inch SATA hard drive, 120 GB 5400 rpm 2.5-inch SATA hard drive, or 160 GB 7200 rpm 2.5-inch SATA hard drive (with HP 3D DriveGuard); 80 GB Solid State Drive Removable media Fixed 9.5 mm SATA optical drive (available only with 1.8-inch hard drive): DVD+/-RW SuperMulti DL LightScribe,DVD-ROM Display 12.1-inch diagonal Illumi-Lite WXGA (1280 × 800) Graphics Mobile Intel GMA X4500 HD, up to 384 MB of shared system memory Audio High Definition Audio, integrated speaker, stereo headphone/line out, stereo microphone in, integrated dual-microphone array Wireless support Optional HP un2400 EV-DO/HSPA Mobile Broadband Module (requires mobile network operator service); Intel 802.11a/b/g/draft-n, Broadcom 802.11 a/b/g/draft-n, a/b/g; Bluetooth™ 2.0, HP Wireless Assistant Communications Intel Gigabit Network Connection9 (10/100/1000 NIC), 56K v.92 modem Expansion slots 1 ExpressCard/54 slot, Secure Digital slot Ports and connectors 2 USB 2.0 ports (third USB available with 2.5-inch hard drive), VGA, stereo microphone in, stereo headphone/line out, 1394a, power connector, RJ-11/modem, RJ-45/ethernet, docking connector for HP 2400/2500 Ultra-Light Docking Station Input devices Full-sized keyboard, enhanced dual pointing devices (touchpad and pointstick) with scroll zone, optional 2 MP Webcam with Business Card Reader Software Manageability Intel® Centrino® 2 with vPro technology capable,11 HP Recovery Manager, HP Client Manager Software, HP Client Configuration Management Agent Security Standard: HP ProtectTools, TPM Embedded Security Chip 1.2, Enhanced Pre-Boot Security, HP Spare Key, HP Disk Sanitizer, Enhanced Drive Lock, HP Fingerprint Sensor, Drive Encryption for HP ProtectTools, Credential Manager for HP ProtectTools, File Sanitizer for HP ProtectTools Optional: Smart Card Reader,12 Kensington lock, HP Privacy Filter, McAfee Security Solution16 Dimensions (h × w × d) 0.99 in (at front) x 11.11 in x 8.44 in / 25.2 mm (at front) x 282.3 mm x 214.3 mm Weight Starting at: 3.19 lb / 1.45 kg (weight will vary by configuration) Power 9-cell (83 WHr), 6-cell (55 WHr), or 3-cell (31 WHr) Lithium-Ion battery, 65W HP Smart AC Adaptor, HP Fast Charge10 Expansion solutions12 HP 2400/2500 Ultra-Light Docking Station, External MultiBay II, HP Monitor Stand, HP Adjustable Notebook Stand

Warranty Limited 3-year,1-year and 90-day warranty options available depending on country, 1-year limited warranty on primary battery. Optional HP Care Pack Services are extended service contracts which go beyond your standard warranties. For more details visit: http://www.hp.com/go/lookuptool.

