HP Developing Touchsmart Notebook

We liked the HP Touchsmart IQ506, the touch-controlled all-in-one PC, not just because it worked well (which it did), but because it was trying something different—not merely copying other products on the market. Now HP has revealed to the Wall Street Journal that they are aiming "to get touch-enabled notebook computers on the market within the next 18 months." Unfortunately, doing some quick calendar math in our heads, we realise that 18 months means 2010. And while we know we'll probably live to see the day, life is but "a walking shadow, a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more." (HP didn't tell the WSJ that last part.) [WSJ via Electronista]