How To Tether Your iPhone With NetShare

We've been covering NetShare a lot the last couple of days, and with good reason: Apple consciously left the ability to tether out of the iPhone, yet for some reason has no problem letting someone else sell an app that does just that. Some users, though, might find the concept of tethering confusing, or at least intimidating. It's actually quite straightforward, and the staff at Apple Insider has put together a really handy and detailed step-by-step guide that shows how in just a few minutes you can configure your MacBook (or other Wi-Fi device) to share your iPhone's internet connection so you can have truly mobile access anywhere you get coverage. [Apple Insider]