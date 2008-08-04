How To Tether Your iPhone With NetShare

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We've been covering NetShare a lot the last couple of days, and with good reason: Apple consciously left the ability to tether out of the iPhone, yet for some reason has no problem letting someone else sell an app that does just that. Some users, though, might find the concept of tethering confusing, or at least intimidating. It's actually quite straightforward, and the staff at Apple Insider has put together a really handy and detailed step-by-step guide that shows how in just a few minutes you can configure your MacBook (or other Wi-Fi device) to share your iPhone's internet connection so you can have truly mobile access anywhere you get coverage. [Apple Insider]

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

