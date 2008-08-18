How to Disable the App Store Kill Switch Using Your Jailbroken iPhone

Stephen Colbert spoke, and the people listened: The kill switch that lets Apple remotely remove applications on your iPhone can be disabled with the push of a button. All you need is a jailbroken phone and the updated BossPrefs app found on Cydia. Simply choose "Disable Apple App Killswitch" in BossPrefs and Bob Barker that puppy into oblivion. This isn't the only way to get rid of the kill switch, but it's the easiest we've seen and can quickly be toggled on or off. Just be careful: if Apple wants to remove an app, they probably have a pretty good reason for doing so. [Thanks Alan, bryonbrock!!]