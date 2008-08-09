How Stuff Works Hosting Detailed Guide To Batman's Tumbler

If you're a fan of the current crop of Batman movies (you probably are) then you either love or hate the new Batmobile, affectionately known as the Tumbler. If you're in the love camp, then you can now find out everything you'd want to know about the four prop cars they built for the films, including what engine they have and how they were constructed. The in-depth guide is even broken down into categories like the history of the project to how the makers modeled the shape, and makes a perfect Friday evening read. [How Stuff Works via Jalopnik]